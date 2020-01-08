We’ve discussed the different ways to live a life on the road many times. There are a number of options - you can build your own motorhome, for example, or commission a project to a specialized company. Or, you can watch the second-hand market for a good used alternative that fits your needs and budget. Like this Mercedes-Benz 1617 Airstream home on wheels, that's currently listed for sale.

Yes, it doesn’t look modern and shiny like most of the campers we talk about on Motor1.com but it has room for five and offers a large bedroom at the back. The living area also includes a bathroom and a toilet, a complete kitchen with a gas oven and a microwave, a fridge with a freezer, and tens of storage compartments. There’s also a second foldable double bed in the main cabin.

Gallery: Mercedes Airstream Camper for sale

11 Photos

The cabin is air-conditioned and can be heated through the central gas system, while solar panels on the roof ensure you won’t lose power when you need it the most.

"I built this airstream with a passion for travel but health has got in the way. The truck will come with 12 months MOT at the point of sale so you can drive it into the sunset and beyond,” the seller explains. If MOT doesn’t ring a bell, it’s UK’s annual test for safety and exhaust emissions of motor vehicles. And, yes - this means this motorhome is currently located on the other side of the big pond.

The good news is the engine of the Mercedes 1617, used as the chassis cab of the project, has recently been replaced with a new unit and now the RV “drives like a Merc should.” The Buy-it-Now price of the camper is £24,999, which translates to about $33,000 at the current exchange rates, but the seller also accepts offers.