Who needs a kitchen and bathroom when you're snowboarding?

We come across quite a few cool motorhomes in our daily perusal of the #vanlife scene. Often times we encounter nondescript vans or trucks that appear strictly business on the outside, only to find all the comforts of home packaged beneath the skin in a mind-boggling use of available space. This time around, it’s pretty much the exact opposite.

What you’re looking at here is a 1953 GMC heavy-duty rig that used to be a firetruck. Obviously it’s been repurposed since then, notably with a tiny house that even has its own porch on the back. It’s owned by professional snowboarder Austin Smith, who wanted to create a home-away-from-home that he could literally park anywhere and go snowboarding. After all, why stay at a warm hotel when you can sink into a sleeping bag in the back of your chilly firetruck? And folks, that's exactly what he did for an entire winter. 

Whereas we usually wax poetic about creature comforts in custom campers, this build is rather barebones. That’s not to say it isn’t awesome – it houses two beds, counter space and cabinets to prepare meals and store food, and there’s a canister for storing drinking water. A small wood-burning stove (yes, a wood-burning stove) provides a bit of warmth as well as a surface to heat up water, and again, there’s that cool porch at the rear that looks downright cozy. What you won’t find is a dining area, kitchen, complex electrical systems, or any bathroom. And you know what? We’re okay with that. Sometimes, what you leave behind for over-the-road adventures is more important than what you take with you.

And this truck is capable of adventure. It has a modern powertrain with four-wheel drive and a Cummins diesel for power, and as such, it can handle deep snow. Apparently it is a tad heavy though – exactly how much we don’t know – but at one point in the video the old rig needs help getting unstuck from … a parking space?

Still, it’s vintage and unique, and its rustic exterior houses a truly sizable living space that’s cheap on amenities, but rich on charm. If we were embarking on an extended snowboarding adventure, this is a rig we wouldn't spending time in. Though a better heating solution might be a welcome upgrade.

