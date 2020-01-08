It's still winter in the northern hemisphere, but Aston Martin makes us think warmer thoughts by teasing a new small-run model with the simple moniker V12 Speedster. A single drawing (above) is all the company is showing for now, but the image provides a good idea of what to expect. The company intends to make just 88 of them and is looking to sell the vehicle to customers worldwide.

"The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history," Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Dr. Andy Palmer said about the new creation.

Aston Martin describes the V12 Speedster as an open-cockpit, two-seat roadster in the style of the 1959 DBR1 (above left) and 2013 CC100 Speedster Concept (above right). Power comes from a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 making an estimated 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The power would route through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The company notes that it's taking specific care to make sure that the powerplant's sound is especially exciting to match the roofless driving experience.

The automaker also promises that the V12 Speedster has "cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology" but offers no other specifics about this technology. Aston's recent cooperation with Airbus on a special model of the ACH130 helicopter could point to a possible partner on these innovations.

The V12 Speedster is the product of the Q by Aston Martin personalization department. The team is building each one by hand, and the first deliveries should begin in the first quarter of 2021.