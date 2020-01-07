Sadly, it doesn't include the racy ST model.
Ford is kicking off 2020 with a deal on its long-running Edge crossover, according to a new report from Ford Authority. The bubbly people mover is being offered with a range of location-based incentives through January, meaning the total discount varies depending on where you live. In some areas, the price drop can total $6,000. Of course, there’s plenty of fine print regarding delivery, availability, financing, and the deals are applicable for 2019 models only.
That said, there are some deals to be had. Major markets in New York City and Detroit see $4,500 discounts for SEL and Titanium models, while Miami offers an extra $500 for a full $5000 drop on the same trim levels. Detroit offers a sweeter finance deal, however, with zero percent for 60 months and a $3,000 discount. Los Angeles is where you need to be for the big $6,000 discount, but if financing is more attractive, a 3.9-percent rate for 84 months is available in most places.
This isn’t the first deal Ford offered on the Edge, and it’s not the best, either. Last summer, the Blue Oval offered $9,000 discounts for the up-spec Edge ST. The current deals exclude the high-performance version, but with Edge sales up 3.3 percent through 2019, it’s a bit surprising to see any deals for the SUV.
Whether Ford will expand some of its late-2019 deals on other models remains to be seen. The Fusion saw price cuts by up to 20 percent to close out the year, and the Explorer also saw year-end deals topping $5,000. As for the best-selling F-150, Ford had a bevy of region-specific incentives that took nearly $12,000 off the price in some areas. That could be why F-Series sales were nearly 234,000 units in the month of December alone.