If you're shopping for a compact, premium sedan, the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe is a new entry in the segment, and you can now build one online. Making the range-topping M235i xDrive four-door as expensive as possible means spending $56,810, including a $995 destination fee.

The base 228i xDrive trim starts at $38,495 and gets buyers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters of torque). The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic.

Upgrading to the M235i xDrive takes the starting price to $46,490. The extra money gets buyers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 301 hp (225 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). Again, an eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission.

BMW offers plenty of opportunities to take the cost even higher, though. Before even choosing the color the configurator offers the chance to add the $500 Shadowline design pack that adds black window trim and mirror caps.

There are seven available exterior colors. Alpine White is the only no-cost choice. Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, and Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic are each $550. Storm Bay Metallic goes for $1,200.

BMW offers six wheel designs. The four with 18-inch diameters are no-cost options. The two 19-inch options are each $600.

Moving inside, buyers have five, no-cost leather upholstery options: Magma Red Perforated, Mocha Perforated, Black with Blue highlights, Oyster Perforated, and Black Perforated. The trim choices are

Illuminated Brooklyn, Illuminated Boston, and Illuminated Berlin.

There are two available options packages. The $2,650 Premium Package adds a digital instrument cluster, head-up display, adaptive full LED headlights, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and universal garage-door opener. Buyers can also add the Parking Assistance Package for $200 with Parking Assistant and Active Park Distance Control.

There are plenty more individual options to add, too. The amenities include $1,200 adaptive cruise control, $1,100 for the digital instrument cluster by itself, $300 remote engine start, $200 universal garage-door opener, $1,350 panoramic moonroof, $500 wireless device charging and WiFi hotspot, $199 infotainment gesture control functionality, $750 M Sport front seats, $300 for additional Shadowline trim, $550 heated front seats and steering wheel, $875 Harman Kardon stereo, and $500 Dynamic Damper Control.