Teaser images already provide a good look at the upcoming Genesis GV80 crossover, and now we know when the model debuts. The Korean Car Blog published this photo showing the arrival date of January 16 on a door and allowed us to post it, too.

The images so far provide a very good look at the GV80. It features the brand's big, pentagonal grille that the company calls the Crest. The headlamps feature double strips of horizontal running lights. The hood is prominent and sits above the fenders, which gives the front an imposing appearance.

In profile, the double strip of lights becomes an obvious styling motif by also appearing on the fenders and taillights. A sharp angle for the rear section of the side glass adds a visual flourish to the design that keeps the flanks from looking too boring.

Inside, the GV80 looks luxurious yet understated and offers three rows of seating. There's a long, flat dashboard, and the only adornment on it is the wide infotainment display in the center. A mix of different leather finishes and wood trim keeps the surroundings looking upscale despite the design simplicity. The driver looks at a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the GV80 rides on a new rear-wheel-drive-focused platform that mainstream Hyundai models don't get. All-wheel drive would be an optional drivetrain, too. The powertrain range reportedly includes a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that would make around 380 horsepower (283 kW) and 390 pound-feet (529 Newton-meters) of torque.

Following the January 16 unveiling, the GV80 would go on sale in South Korea first. Deliveries in the United States should begin before the end of the year, but the crossover might be a 2021 model year vehicle.