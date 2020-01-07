The Dodge Demon is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about convertible transformations and we are also confident purple is not the primary color choice for the 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) performance beast. That doesn’t mean a purple Demon convertible doesn’t exist and not only that, but there’s one currently for sale in Coral, Florida.

The exclusive open-top drag beast is currently at the Cape Coral Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership but our colleagues at MotorAuthority report the car is actually on consignment. A quick inspection at CarFax shows the cabrio has one previous owner, a Michigan dealership.

Gallery: 2018 Dodge Demon Convertible for sale

63 Photos

More importantly, the conversion from a coupe to a convertible was done by Droptop Customs of High Springs, Florida, which is doing business since 1976 and its most famous project was a pair of Challenger convertibles commissioned by Shaquille O'Neal.

According to information by MotorAuthority, the conversion required much more than just the removal of the hardtop. For example, the frame rails inboard of the rockers were reinforced on both sides with 1x2-inch pieces of metal, while additional structural supports were installed to the front edge of the trunk.

It Was Just A Dream Until Now: Dodge Demon Convertible Render Is Too Fast For Its Own Roof

Once the factory hardtop was removed, Droptop Customs replaced it with a retractable three-layer soft top featuring a heated glass rear window. Powering the folding mechanism is a hydraulic motor, which needs approximately 20 seconds to completely deploy or fold the fabric roof. The process can be done at low speeds but the company recommends the car to be stationary.

With just 172 miles on the odometer, it’s probably safe to assume the Demon Convertible is in pristine condition. It is currently listed at $145,995.