In the last days of 2019, an interesting leak gave us more information about the design direction of the revived Ford Bronco. A photo of a Bronco headlight hinted the design of the off-roader will be inspired by the original model without being overly retro. The cluster featured a circular main lamp combined with a vertical, amber reflector on one side and a horizontal light on the other side. Now, a member of the Bronco6G forum decided to take after the latest leaked photos and info, and constructed an updated rendering of the new Bronco.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Bronco new renderings

7 Photos

"To kick off the year of the next-gen Bronco debut, our artist friend and Bronco6G user created these beautiful 3D models of what the 2-door 2021 Bronco could look like in different colors and top configurations - based on input, the Bronco R prototype, and some practical creativity."

In this new series of renders, the 2020 Bronco looks spot on. The front fascia incorporates the design of the leaked headlights, which are integrated into a massive grille with Bronco lettering separating the two clusters. As previously reported, the doors and portions of the roof would be removable on the revived SUV, and these new virtual drawings propose a very plausible look when some of the exterior components are removed.

From what we know so far, the new Bronco will ride on solid axles at both ends and will feature body panels made of aluminum. Power should be provided by a 2.3-liter turbo engine, which, in the Ranger, generates 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available transmission, at least initially, should be a 10-speed automatic.

We are just a few months away from the debut of the new Bronco, which should go on sale before the year's end with a starting price of about $35,000.