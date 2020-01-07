Just about everyone knows Alfa Romeo’s return to the United States in 2014 following a 19-year hiatus hasn’t quite lived up to FCA’s expectations. 2019 was a particularly bad year for the famous Italian brand if we were to take a look at the sales chart. Not even the Stelvio SUV could help Alfa as sales of the BMW X3 competitor plummeted by 22% to 9,444 units. In regards to the Giulia sedan, the 3 Series rival also suffered a major sales decline last year taking into account demand dropped by 24% to 8,704 vehicles.

The biggest decrease percentage-wise was for the 4C as the small sports car was bought by just 144 people the whole year. That’s just a dozen of cars sold per month on average, and a decline of 39% compared to 2018. It is worth mentioning Alfa Romeo USA killed off the 4C Coupe after the 2018 model year, leaving only the 4C Spider available for those very few wanting to buy a nimble mid-engined Italian performance car.

Overall, Alfa Romeo USA sales took a 23% hit as deliveries fell from 23,800 units in 2018 to only 18,292 cars last year.

It’s only a matter of time before the 4C will be dropped entirely all over the world taking into consideration the most recent Alfa Romeo roadmap through 2022 doesn’t include the model. That means buyers in this segment will have to switch to the Alpine A110 or a Porsche Boxster / Cayman.

The aforementioned product roadmap shows the recently updated Stelvio and Giulia, along with the forthcoming Tonale and another crossover with plug-in hybrid and pure electric powertrains. That means the Giulietta is also dead, and it follows the demise of the MiTo. As for the revival of the 8C and GTV, that’s sadly not going to happen anymore.