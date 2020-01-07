The Consumer Electronics Expo in Las Vegas has long been a bastion of gadgety for everyday folks to embrace and enjoy. In recent years it’s also become an occasional venue for automakers to present cool tech for automobiles, but admittedly, we’re scratching our heads over this full-blown quad-rotor concept aircraft that Hyundai has for Vegas-bound showgoers.

Actually, we’re not really scratching our heads here. Hyundai has an ambitious initiative to step into the world of mobility solutions, which in-part includes this rather large tilt-rotor aircraft. The automaker partnered with Uber to produce this concept – known simply as an Urban Air Taxi – which will ferry people around cities. Hyundai will produce the vehicles, and Uber will handle the red tape associated with minor issues like airspace control and connecting people on the ground to the air taxis. You know, the sort of stuff that requires you to arrive 90 minutes before your scheduled departure time at airports.

The goal here is to obviously streamline the process and turn ridesharing into something that can go airborne without the same hassle you might find at an airport. To that end, Hyundai says it and Uber will work on infrastructure for take-off and landing for “this new class of vehicle.” Perhaps it’s better, then, to think of this not as a flying, ridesharing taxi, but a helicopter that can seat five people. Of course, there are already such machines known as helicopters, but that's not the point.

Will any of this come to fruition? Hyundai is serious to the point of having its own Urban Air Mobility Division, though this air taxi is strictly a concept right now. We’ve seen similar ideas from other automakers regarding flying cars and air taxis, but none seem to address the litany of rules and regulations that strictly govern all flying machines. That's why garages are filled with SUVs, not personal mobility helicopters.

But, wowing crowds with flying cars is a great way to garner attention on new mobility projects and partnerships with more conventional aspirations, and personal mobility does have some connection to consumer-grade tech. Hence why Hyundai is showing this crazy concept at Las Vegas, and why we’re writing about it.