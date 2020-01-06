When Ford unveiled its new 7.3-liter gasoline V8 for truck duty, there was plenty of surprise from pretty much all corners of the motoring world. Blue Oval fans applauded the return of a basic single-cam, big- block pushrod mill with gobs of lazy power. On the other hand, detractors were all too happy to lament Ford for taking a step backward in the technology department by offering a decidedly old-school design.

Regardless of your opinion on the engine, there’s no denying that it has plenty of power. The Fast Lane Truck recently took a 7.3-liter-equipped 2020 F-250 Tremor to a chassis dyno for confirmation of that power, and the results were pretty much spot-on. The truck made 358 horsepower (267 kilowatts) and 407 pound-feet (552 Newton-meters) of torque at the rear wheels. Compared to Ford’s stock rating of 430 hp (321 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) at the crankshaft, that’s roughly a 17-percent driveline loss which is actually pretty good considering the beefy tires, heavy-duty underpinnings, and Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Some might feel those power figures are a bit soft for an engine with 7.3 liters of displacement. This is a situation where context matters, however, and for that we draw attention to the dyno graph featured above. There are certainly all kinds of smaller engines capable of more peak power and peak torque, but truck buyers interested in towing and other heavy-haul activities will instantly see a very broad torque curve with big power available way down low in the rev range. This is an engine designed for usable power at most any engine speed, and it seems Ford hit its target quite well with the new 7.3-liter mill. Peak horsepower might sound good for bench racing, but if this dyno plot is any indication, we suspect this big block could tow your neighbor’s house all day long without breaking a sweat.

That’s not to say this engine couldn’t become some crazy horsepower monster someday. It does fit under the hood of a new Mustang, and a bit of forced induction could open up a whole new world of insane power.