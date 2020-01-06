The Dodge Challenger hasn’t seen a significant redesign since Dodge introduced the model for 2008. It did receive a substantial refresh for 2015, which helped resuscitate sales, though questions remain as to when Dodge will introduce an all-new, fully redesigned model. Earlier speculation hinted that a new Challenger would arrive for 2023; however, that may not spell the demise of the current model. Mopar Insiders, citing “sources” within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, says the current Challenger will continue production through the 2023 model year.

The publication alleges Dodge is considering building the current- and next-generation Challenger models together, if only for a few months, at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. Mopar Insiders also says production of both the next-gen Challenger and Charger is expected to begin rolling off the assembly line in the fourth quarter of 2022. That coincides with an alleged Easter egg discovered in photos Dodge released earlier this year of the 2020 Challenger, which showed 2023 miles on the odometer. However, Dodge was quick to squash rumors that 2023 would see a new Challenger arrive.

The Challenger has been a strong seller for Dodge, beating out the Chevy Camaro in sales for 2019. Over the years, Dodge has continued to refine and fine-tune the platform, introducing some of the car’s hottest and most powerful trims ever – the SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon. The 2015 refresh helped position the car with a better interior and improved performance overall.

Whenever the new Challenger debuts, it will likely retain the current model’s retro styling. There are also hints that the next-gen Challenger could receive some form of electrification possibly paired with FCA’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, though that would require a new platform, too. However, until Dodge reveals the new Challenger, customers seem quite happy with the current Challenger offerings.