The Tokyo Auto Salon kicks off on January 10, and folks who order tickets early get a specially decorated Nissan GT-R Nismo GT500 race car from Tomica as a special bonus. The little model celebrates 50 years of the Tomica toy vehicles on one side and the Tokyo Auto Salon logo on the other.

Gallery: Nissan GT-R Tokyo Auto Salon Tomica

6 Photos

The pre-sale tickets that include the GT-R toy cost 4,000 yen ($36.90 at current exchange rates) for Friday, January 10, 3,000 yen ($27.68) for Saturday, January 11, and 3,000 yen for Sunday, January 12. Without the toy, the entry is 3,000 yen for Friday and 2,000 yen ($18.45) for the other two days of the show.

The Tomica line of toy vehicles is similar to Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars in the United States, but a major difference is that the machines are largely from Japanese automakers. A small selection of the company's little cars is currently available in the United States exclusively at Walmart stores.

Picking the Nissan GT-R GT500 for the special Tokyo Auto Salon car makes sense because the racer gets a big update for the 2020 Super GT season (above). While speaking with our partners at Motorsport, driver Jann Mardenborough says that during testing the improved car is more stable, particularly while braking, and he suspects there should be more grip. It's going up against the new Toyota Supra GT500 and a Honda NSX that now has the engine in front.