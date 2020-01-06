Thinking about technology in Lamborghinis generally makes you consider how the company can improve its supercars' performance, but an upcoming upgrade makes the Huracan Evo easier to live with because the model now boasts Amazon Alexa support. Check out the company's promo video for it, above.

The clip shows off Alexa's ability to alter the color of the interior ambient lighting, change the climate control settings, open the garage door, select playlists, tweak the HVAC settings, find nearby points of interest, and more. Unfortunately, the video doesn't indicate whether Alexa is a new standard feature for the Huracan Evo or an option. Motor1.com has reached out to Lamborghini for more details about it.

Lambo recently gave the Huracan Evo a more traditional upgrade by announcing a rear-wheel-drive version of the supercar. It boasts the familiar 5.2-liter V10 but makes 610 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque in this application, versus 630 hp (470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) for the existing all-wheel-drive variant. All of this output now goes to the back axle. A dynamic steering system and specially tuned traction control system make the power more manageable.

The rear-drive model can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph). Sales begin this spring for a base price of $208,571 in the U.S, in comparison to $261,274 for the AWD coupe.

Don't be surprised if a Spyder variant of the rear-drive model eventually joins the lineup, too. It would be a natural addition because the roofless model already exists with all-wheel drive.