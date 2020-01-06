The original Ford Bronco first appeared in 1966 to become an instant hit for the Blue Oval selling almost 100,000 examples during the first five years of production. With a new Bronco coming later this year in an effort to capitalize on the continuing SUV boom, Ambielec Design decided to kick off 2020 with another “what-if” concept, as he calls them, and it takes us back to 1970, when “gas was going up but people were still buying big muscle cars and the Bronco was a total hit.”

This time around, the rendering imagines a Raptor variant of the 1970 Bronco with wider fenders, taller ride-height, bigger tires, more flashy colors, and black stickers. The designer says that these stickers are designed “to fit the era, and bring some character with a little Velociraptor mascot.”

The first-gen Bronco had a 302-cubic-inch engine as its range-topping offering but Ambielec Design envisions this “what-if” Bronco Raptor with a larger 390-cubic-inch motor. Shared with the Mustang of that era, it has a displacement of 6.4 liters when measured by modern standards and a peak power output of up to 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters).

While the Raptor moniker was introduced decades after the original Bronco went on sale, Ford has plans to give the new off-roader a performance-oriented version with the same name, if we are to believe a report from June 2019. Whether it will use a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 hp (242 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) or a bigger engine, only time will tell.