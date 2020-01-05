Henrik Fisker tweeted out the first teaser for his new electric crossover more a year ago. And multiple social media posts with multiple teasers eeked out in the months that followed. But today we finally get to see the final product in full; the Fisker Ocean debuted today in Los Angeles just ahead of CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The electric crossover promises a maximum range of 300 miles (482 kilometers), an on-sale date of 2021, and a price tag of $37,499 to start.

According to Fisker, the Ocean uses an approximately 80-kilowatt hour battery pack to help it achieve its promised 300-mile range. Though details like power and charge time are still murky, the company says the Ocean should be able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds, with the ability for buyers to choose between two- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Gallery: 2021 Fisker Ocean

29 Photos

Inside, the Fisker Ocean takes a simplistic approach, similar to what we've seen in upcoming rivals like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. A large touchscreen (no official measurements yet) sits front and center and a smaller screen located behind the steering wheel acts as the digital instrument cluster. There are also two wireless chargers and a head-up display – the latter, the company says, can display music lyrics while a song is playing, assuming the driver is in the mood for in-car karaoke.

Five haptic buttons hide below that larger center screen, giving users quick access to the home screen, fan speed, temperature, and audio. The Ocean should have autonomous capabilities; Fisker didn't mention specifics during the debut, but there is a noticeable radar in the front grille. There's also a "California Mode" feature, which essentially turns the SUV into an open-air vehicle.

The Fisker Ocean goes on sale late in 2021, but don't expect to see deliveries of the vehicle until 2022. The starting price in the U.S. is $37,499 (or $29,999 after tax credits), and interested buyers can currently place a $250 refundable deposit. Fisker will also offer a $379-per-month subscription plan closer to an on-sale date. The subscription service will be cancellable at any time with no penalties, and offer up to 30,000 miles (48,280 km) of driving per year.