People buying high-riding SUVs over small cars isn't a new trend in the U.S. – we have seen this one coming towards the start of the previous decade. For many car buyers, SUVs are more practical than smaller ones, and that translates to the increasing demand for SUVs on annual sales reports.

Porsche isn't spared of that trend. As a sports car maker, the Stuttgart-based company continues to sell more SUVs than its smaller cars. In 2019, the sales difference between the two car types ballooned further.

For 2019, Porsche was able to sell 19,001 units of Cayenne in the U.S., which was a huge jump from the 10,733 units of Cayenne sold in 2018. The Macan, however, experienced a dip in demand, selling only 22,667 units compared to the 23,504 units sold in 2018.

Combined, Porsche sold 41,668 SUVs – more than double the 19,900 units of Porsche cars sold in 2019.

Despite this, the demand for the Porsche 911 seems to be consistent in both 2018 and 2019, only declining by 4 percent, year-over-year. However, the 718 suffered a huge loss in demand in 2019, selling only 3,880 units in the U.S. as compared to the 5,276 units sold in 2018. Even the more practical Panamera suffered a loss in 2019, dipping by 17.6 percent in sales in contrast to 2018.

Despite the dip in car sales, Porsche SUVs were able to clinch a positive overall sales performance for the brand. Selling a total of 61,568 units in 2019, Porsche posted a 7.6 percent increase in sales, year-over-year.

The year 2020 would be an interesting year for Porsche. With the Taycan out and about, we'll see if it can affect the sales performance of the German brand in the U.S. market. Of note, 130 units of Taycan were sold in the country in 2019, and that's accounting for December figures alone.