The decision taken by NAIAS organizers to move the Detroit show to June means January will be a little bit quieter than what we’re used to, but this gap is being partially filled by the Consumer Electronics Show. CES is becoming increasingly relevant to automakers while they’re doubling down on the amount of tech integrated into their cars, which is why more and more manufacturers are organizing premieres at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Case in point, Fisker Inc. will be showcasing the Ocean electric crossover as a production-intent prototype at CES after an official reveal of its Tesla Model Y competitor later today. The premiere livestreamed by Digital Trends will be held in Los Angeles during an event organized for reservation holders.

Combining a solar roof with a vegan interior and a pure electric powertrain has enabled the California-based company to say its zero-emissions crossover will be the “world’s most sustainable vehicle.”

Gallery: 2021 Fisker Ocean teasers

26 Photos

The Fisker Ocean has been teased extensively in the lead up to its world premiere today, and you can see just about all the images released so far in the adjacent gallery. The crossover’s exterior design has been essentially revealed in full, along with some of the neat features including the California Mode that rolls down nine windows at the push of a button: the three windows on each side, along with the rear hatch’s glass, and the dual glass panels that make up the aforementioned solar roof. This feature mimicking the sensation of a convertible will be standard across the range, with the exception of the entry-level trim.

Set to provide a range of 250 to 300 miles (402 to 483 kilometers) from a lithium-ion battery pack estimated to have 80 kWh, the Fisker Ocean is going to cost somewhere in the region of $40,000 before incentives. If you want to be one of the early adopters, the company is accepting fully refundable $250 deposits ahead of a production start scheduled for late 2021. There will also be a lease program with a $3,000 down payment and $379 a month, with customers being able to return the vehicle after one month, eight months, 22 months or several years.

The lease program will come with 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) per year, which should prove to be more than adequate for the majority of drivers. To sweeten the deal, Fisker will integrate maintenance, repairs, and even insurance. Not only that, but when the time will come to have the Ocean serviced, the company will send someone to pick it up and return it afterward.

The Fisker Ocean has been engineered to accommodate a four-wheel-drive system with electric motors at both axles to offer an “ample towing capacity.” Other promises made by the company include an “unrivaled safety” as well as the ability to provide 1,000 “free, clean miles” each year thanks to the full-length solar roof.

Join us later today for the electric crossover’s debut event programmed to kick off at 2:45 PM Eastern / 7:45 PM GMT.