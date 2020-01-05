Remote-controlled toys are cool. Ever since we were kids, I'm pretty sure we've all had that feeling of excitement every time we were able to get our hands on remote-controlled toys. It's pretty much our very first taste of driving.

Scale models that go as tiny as your fingers are another cool toy. It's hard to imagine how the makers of these small scale models were able to add so much detail in a small metal or plastic canvas.

Gallery: Tiny H0 or 1/87 Scale RC Trucks (Screenshots)

11 Photos

But what if you combine these two? Well, that's what this video from Fans of coogi on Facebook showcases.

H0 or 1/87 scale models are entirely new. In fact, this scale is being used to make scale model trains and is regarded as the most popular scale of model railway in the world. However, this is the first time we've seen trucks in action. They are remote-controlled as well, which adds to the coolness factor of these toys.

From tractors to trailers, even Volkswagen buses that pull camper trailers, there are plenty of tiny RC trucks and vehicles here. You can even see a backhoe that can dig deep into dirt, which is kind of cute, really.

We're not entirely sure who makes these toys and where you can exactly buy them. But a quick Google search took us to Roco U.S.A., which is a site that sells scale model trucks. Just dig into their menu and with luck, you might find the toy that you're looking for.

In any case, the Fans of coogi Facebook page posts several videos of these tiny trucks in action. With luck, you might find what you're looking for in their comments section.