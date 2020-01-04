The Mazda3 is one of the Mazda cars that has seen so much hype this year, and it's rightfully so based on our review. With the revised Kodo design that employs minimalistic appeal, along with the premium feel of the cabin, makes it a great car – as long as you're not very tall and will not spend too much time at the rear seats.

However, no matter how good the new Mazda3 is for the critics, car buyers in the U.S. aren't sharing the enthusiasm with the new-generation compact car.

Gallery: 2019 Mazda3 AWD Hatchback: Review

28 Photos

In its full-year 2019 sales report, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported a huge hit on the Mazda3's sales last year. Selling only 50,741 units as compared to 64,638 in 2018, the hype for the Mazda3 didn't translate to sales numbers. That dip in sales number translates to a 21.5 percent decrease, year-over-year.

The sales hit, albeit shocking because of a new-generation model, is understandable given the lust of U.S. consumers for high-riding cars. This reflected on Mazda's sales numbers in 2019, as the CX-5 stood as the only vehicle in the lineup that got a positive sales performance.

The CX-5 sold a total of 154,545 units in 2019, which is better than the 150,662 units in 2018. representing its best year with a 2.6 percent increase.

But even with the positive sales performance of the compact crossover, and the 899 units of CX-30 sold at the end of 2019, Mazda still took a hit overall in the U.S. market. In total, the Japanese marque only sold 278,552 cars – a 7.2 percent decrease as compared to the 300,325 units sold in 2018.