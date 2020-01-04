Remember the times when naturally aspirated engines ruled the streets and the circuits? Your power was directly proportional to your foot; it was a linear and controllable experience. If your car did more than 400 horsepower with an NA mill, then you were in for a visceral treat, especially if you were running at least a six-cylinder under the hood. Plus points if the car was totally rear-wheel drive and equipped with three pedals and a stick. It seems Lamborghini wants a similar throwback of sorts, and it seems to tick all the boxes for an authentic driver's car. Sans the manual, though, but we'll take it anyway. Say hello to the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel Drive.

Aimed at new Lamborghini buyers or those looking for less digital filler, the new Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel Drive isn't a slouch; it's still got the potent 5.2-liter naturally aspirated Lamborghini V10 that makes 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. This time, power is directed towards the rear wheels only, and when combined with some nifty dynamic steering, is meant to be a pure driving experience both in performance and exhaust note. According to Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini: “The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot."

A new traction control system was developed and calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, and allows a lot of sideways, tire-burning goodness thanks to delivery of torque in advance, avoiding a harsh torque cut or decoupling like a normal traction control system. This means better traction when exiting a corner at full send. Weighing just 3062 pounds, the Huracán EVO RWD has a top speed of 203 miles per hour and accelerates from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. While the differences may be hard to spot at first, the RWD Huracán EVO sports a new front splitter and fins in the front intakes, as well as a new rear diffuser. As with any Lamborghini, there are a multitude of options to choose from to further make the supercar your own. Expect the Huracán EVO RWD to be released in the Spring of 2020, with a suggested retail price of USD 208,571 (suggested retail price taxes/GST excluded).