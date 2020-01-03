We’ve entered not only a new month, but a new year and that means a plethora of automaker sales stats for North America are flooding our inbox. Overall we’re seeing most manufacturers posting slim gains for the year, though the last half of 2018 saw many brands suffer double-digit losses. Volkswagen Group is among them with a razor-thin 2.6-percent year-over-year gain, stifled by a 13-percent drop in December alone.

Auto executives certainly pour over those broader figures, and it sure seems like the new car business is in a downward trend. We like to look a bit deeper for interesting tidbits, and VW’s annual report doesn’t disappoint. Perusing the stats, we noticed the Touareg still grouped in with VeeDub SUVs. Mind you, the Touareg hasn’t been around in the U.S. market since the 2017 model year, but the automaker sold seven of them last month. The large luxury SUV was always something of a slow seller, but it’s a bit surprising to learn there were still seven "new" 2017 models on dealer lots at the tail end of 2019.

Similarly, we saw another surprising model on VW’s list. The swooping CC sedan also went away in 2017, but like the Touareg, there were still new examples sitting on dealership lots two years later. Specifically, two models were sold in December, which incidentally is an 82 percent drop from December 2018 when 11 cars found buyers.

Seeing these old models still clocking sales two years after getting the ax, we can’t help but wonder if there are more CCs and Touaregs stuck at VW dealerships. If you see one, jump into the comments and let us know where, and what kind deal is available on it.