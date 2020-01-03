Creating something out of nothing takes a considerable effort. While Hyundai started the Genesis as a top-tier luxury model, the South Korean automaker has found footing with its new Genesis luxury brand. With three models available, and three more are coming, Genesis doubled its sales for 2019, selling 21,233 new cars compared to 10,311 in 2018.

While a double in sales is worthy of celebration, 11,901 of those sales came from the Genesis G70, which saw a remarkable increase over the 409 G70s sold in 2018. Sales for both the G80 and G90 sedans dipped slightly, dropping from 7,662 to 7,094 and 2,240 to 2,238, respectively. Genesis’ sales increase is surprising when you consider the brand offers zero crossovers or SUVs. Those are coming along with something a bit more special.

Last year, Genesis said it still plans to offer a six-model lineup – three sedans, two crossovers, and “more exciting body styles.” The two crossovers are likely the GV70, which will share a platform with the G70 sedan, and the GV80 that’s a sibling to the G80. Rumors suggested the GV80 would debut before the end of last year and go on sale early this year, but Genesis only teased the crossover earlier this week. We expect the GV80 to arrive this year – debut and all – with the GV70 going on sale in 2021.

The addition of the two crossovers should only bolster Genesis sales going forward. Other luxury automakers have also followed consumer trends with new crossovers and SUVs to great success and profit. The mysterious, "more exciting body styles” comment likely refers to a rumored sports coupe model. It could be a two-door version of the G70, though the electrified Genesis Essential concept is possible, too, as the company’s first EV is set to arrive in 2021.