The G70 sedan accounted for more than half of the brand’s sales.
Creating something out of nothing takes a considerable effort. While Hyundai started the Genesis as a top-tier luxury model, the South Korean automaker has found footing with its new Genesis luxury brand. With three models available, and three more are coming, Genesis doubled its sales for 2019, selling 21,233 new cars compared to 10,311 in 2018.
While a double in sales is worthy of celebration, 11,901 of those sales came from the Genesis G70, which saw a remarkable increase over the 409 G70s sold in 2018. Sales for both the G80 and G90 sedans dipped slightly, dropping from 7,662 to 7,094 and 2,240 to 2,238, respectively. Genesis’ sales increase is surprising when you consider the brand offers zero crossovers or SUVs. Those are coming along with something a bit more special.
Last year, Genesis said it still plans to offer a six-model lineup – three sedans, two crossovers, and “more exciting body styles.” The two crossovers are likely the GV70, which will share a platform with the G70 sedan, and the GV80 that’s a sibling to the G80. Rumors suggested the GV80 would debut before the end of last year and go on sale early this year, but Genesis only teased the crossover earlier this week. We expect the GV80 to arrive this year – debut and all – with the GV70 going on sale in 2021.
The addition of the two crossovers should only bolster Genesis sales going forward. Other luxury automakers have also followed consumer trends with new crossovers and SUVs to great success and profit. The mysterious, "more exciting body styles” comment likely refers to a rumored sports coupe model. It could be a two-door version of the G70, though the electrified Genesis Essential concept is possible, too, as the company’s first EV is set to arrive in 2021.
GENESIS REPORTS RECORD 2019 YEAR-END SALES
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., January 3, 2020 – Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 2,225 units in December 2019, a 262 percent increase compared with the prior year. Combined with previous months’ sales in 2019, Genesis reported record 21,233 calendar-year retail sales.
“Thanks to a concerted effort to build brand awareness and a strong product push, Genesis achieved its best sales year since inception,” said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “We’re very excited for the coming years ahead of us as we’ll elevate our position through introducing new products into new segments for our customers and strengthen the core values of the Genesis brand.”
The prior year was formative for the Genesis brand in the United States. In 2019, Genesis made great progress rebuilding its retail network, with approximately 350 retailers currently signed-on to new Genesis Sales & Service Agreements in place of the previous dealer network over double that size. Cumulative Genesis brand sales are up 106 percent, compared to the prior year. G70, the newest sedan in the Genesis portfolio and recipient of an unprecedented 18 significant third-party industry awards for excellence since late 2018, was responsible for 11,901 sales, representing 56 percent overall. Bucking the downward sales trend in their respective segments, the G80 executive luxury sedan and G90 premium large luxury sedan continued to achieve strong sales for the brand.
Further, the youngest luxury brand in the automotive industry is on track for continued growth in 2020. By the end of 2021, the current portfolio of three sedans will grow to six vehicles, with the addition of an electric vehicle and two SUVs. Within the past few days, Genesis shared photos of the its first SUV, the GV80.
|
|
Dec-19
|
Dec-18
|
2019 YTD
|
2018 YTD
|
Brand
|
|
|
|
|
Genesis
|
2,225
|
614
|
21,233
|
10,311
|
|
Dec-19
|
Dec-18
|
2019 YTD
|
2018 YTD
|
Model
|
|
|
|
|
G70
|
1,222
|
229
|
11,901
|
409
|
G80
|
787
|
305
|
7,094
|
7,662
|
G90
|
216
|
80
|
2,238
|
2,240