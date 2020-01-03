Last year, Porsche made an about-face with the 718 Cayman by reintroducing six-cylinder engines to the lineup. The mill, a newly developed 4.0-liter engine, powered both the Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder, but those aren’t affordable models, starting at $99,200 and $96,300, plus the $1,250 destination charge, respectively. That’s why Porsche is readying a new Cayman model called the GTS 4.0, which our spy photographers caught testing in the snow.

The GTS 4.0 allows Cayman owners to get the six-cylinder engine without paying GT4 or Boxster Spider prices. However, Porsche will detune the mill in the lesser offering. In the GT4, the 4.0-liter makes 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. In the GTS 4.0, the engine should produce 400 hp (298 kW) and an equal amount of torque. The 4.0-liter will pair with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK.

When Porsche moved the 718 lineup to four-cylinder engines, sales dipped, and Porsche is hoping to reverse those numbers going forward with the new GTS 4.0. Cayman fans should be happy. The new GTS 4.0 will make 35 more horsepower than the four-cylinder GTS, which may not go away when the new GTS 4.0 arrives. It could stick around in some markets.

Porsche is currently working on giving the 718 Cayman lineup a facelift, which we’ve already spotted. That means we likely won’t see the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 until after the refreshed 718 debuts, which should happen sometime this year. The Geneva Motor Show is a few months away, which would give the German automaker an ideal venue, pushing the GTS 4.0 debut to the beginning of the next auto show season later this year