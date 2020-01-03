Here’s an interesting supercar tidbit to help kick-off 2020. Chinese website autohome.com.cn posted what it claims is a leaked image of a new Lamborghini Huracán Evo with two-wheel drive. The image allegedly came from Lamborghini proper, through its Unica app which is exclusive to Lambo owners. As such, it appears this was intended as a special preview to folks who already have a Lamborghini in the garage. We’re not able to confirm if the leak is legitimate so take the photo with a grain of salt at this point.

There is at least some additional evidence to suggest the leak is real. Way back in September our spy teams caught a Huracán Evo test car wearing a few strange items, notably a different engine cover and a front fascia that looked like it was held on with tape. That’s of particular interest here, because this yellow Lambo sports a different front fascia compared to the current Huracán Evo. This fascia looks a bit cleaner overall, with fewer winglets and vents. Could this test car have actually been a two-wheel-drive model with the standard fascia hastily installed for public testing?

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan EVO Test Mule Spy Photos

11 Photos

Here’s a bit more fuel for the fire. Those test vehicle shots give us a pretty clear view of the front tires, and they do seem a bit skinnier than what we’d normally expect. Admittedly, it could be our minds playing tricks now that we have an alleged two-wheel-drive Huracán Evo in the mix, but if Lamborghini was going for a new version turning just the back tires, smaller rubber up front – especially on a test vehicle – would fit the equation.

If this does turn out to be legit, sending 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) to just the rear wheels is certainly a bit daunting. There’s no denying, however, that it would offer a modest weight reduction to an already lightweight model. A standard Huracán Evo is just 3,135 pounds (1,422 kilograms) with power going to all four wheels, so it’s possible this edition could get close to 3,000 lbs (1,361 kg). It’s also possible the power could be dialed back just a bit, but still, if the car comes to fruition it should be quite a handful.