Mercedes-Benz has a new teaser for its concept debuting at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The company still doesn't disclose a name for the vehicle, but the latest announcement claims: "The awakening has begun."

This brief video appears to show a startup sequence for the vehicle where strips of lights in the grille illuminate in sequence. Judging from the little bit of the concept that is visible, the design appears to have smooth lines, at least at the front. It's not clear what part of the vehicle that Mercedes shows at the beginning of the clip, but discussions among the Motor1.com team include guesses like a rear-facing, side view camera housing or some type of aerodynamic element.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CES 2020 Teaser

6 Photos

Mercedes previously teased this concept as taking inspiration from "one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector." However, the company isn't disclosing any more details about this partnership.

The company will also display the EQC 400 4MATIC electric crossover and Vision EQS concept at its CES booth. Since both of these are high-tech, electrified vehicles, the model debuting there could follow this recipe, too. The rest of the display space's decorations include large pillars with cascading lights that evoke the computer displays from The Matrix.

Bringing something electrified to CES would also fit with Mercedes' strategy of introducing more EVs in the coming years. Among them, there is the EQS that aims to be the “S-Class of EVs” and arrives in 2020. At least in concept form, the high-tech sedan is capable of 435 miles (700 kilometers) in the WLTP test from a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.