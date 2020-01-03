While we’re patiently waiting for Cadillac to reveal the all-new Escalade with its giant OLED curved screen, we’ve stumbled upon a 13-year-old example of the upmarket SUV. This isn’t just some random third-generation version of the luxobarge as we’re dealing with a one-of-a-kind Escalade built by General Motors for SEMA.

Heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction from the GM Heritage Collection, the unique vehicle has a number of goodies you won’t find on any other Escalade from that era. For example, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine sourced from a second-generation CTS-V is found underneath the bulging hood. Output is not mentioned in the listing, but we’ll remind you the LSA engine derived from the Corvette C6 ZR1’s LS9 was good for 556 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 551 pound-feet (747 Newton-meters) at 3,800 rpm of torque in the 2009 CTS-V.

Gallery: 2007 Cadillac Escalade for sale

13 Photos

The SUV’s stock wheels were dropped in favor of a one-off shiny 24-inch set, with Brembo brakes and custom suspension springs also part of the package. Some of the body panels were exclusive to this one-off creation, as was the billet front grille. GM made some changes inside the cabin as well where we notice the Recaro seats.

There’s just one major problem with this Escalade – you can’t drive it on public roads. Should you still be interested in owning the one-off SUV, it’ll be auctioned during the Scottsdale sale in Arizona without a reserve in two weeks from today, on January 17. If you’d rather have the all-new Escalade, Cadillac will take the wraps off the fifth-generation model on February 4 at an event in Los Angeles before going on sale later this year as a 2021MY.