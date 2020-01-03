Tug of wars have become popular lately and that’s mainly thanks to the controversial promotional video Tesla did with the Cybertruck last year. Yes, we know this is not solid consumer advice - it’s pure ridiculousness as Edmunds said in their latest YouTube video.

In theory, tug of war is a simple contest to see who’s stronger. But, as we’ve discussed before, when it comes to vehicles, many factors matter, including tire size, weight, power, torque, axle gearing, and many more. Simply put, it’s hard to have a really fair competition.

"In a purely scientific test, we attach both trucks to each other and let 'em rip."

In the case of this video, the tug of war puts against each other a 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - two of the most capable off-road trucks on the market today. For the first run, both pickups are put into 4H mode with electronic stability systems disabled and - bang! - nothing happens and the two vehicles remain static without even turning their wheels. That’s obviously not good for the transmission and the team decides to switch to a two-wheel-drive mode for the next run.

We can’t say the result is vastly different - yes, the rear wheels are turning but the trucks remain perfectly static. What did we learn? Nothing really useful, but at least we know a Gladiator would rather dig a hole than tow a Tacoma.