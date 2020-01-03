2020 is finally here and that means we’re only a few months away from seeing the revamped S-Class. While some of us still have a few days off before heading back to work (not Motor1.com, obviously), Mercedes isn’t wasting any time as one of the company’s test drivers was just seen behind the wheel of the W223. Spotted by walkoARTvideos in the company of its predecessor as well as the current-generation CLS, the fullsize luxury sedan had not only the production body and the final lights, but even a panoramic sunroof.

Despite the generous amount of camouflage slapped all over the prototype’s body, you will notice once significant change compared to the current W222. We’re obviously talking about the pop-out door handles lending the side profile a cleaner look by remaining flush with the doors when not in use. The overall shape of the luxobarge won’t change, but should you want something radically different, you’ll have to step up to the EQS with its avant-garde design and a pure electric powertrain.

While the exterior will be an evolution rather than a revolution, the interior will go through some big changes as spy shots have shown the dashboard is going to be completely different. Mercedes will get rid of most physical buttons and integrate their respective functions into a giant portrait-oriented touchscreen that’ll dominate the center console akin to what Tesla has done with the Model S.

Details about the oily bits remain shrouded in mystery, but we do know the majestic V12 engine will live to see another day as Daimler’s chairman Ola Källenius revealed at the end of November the powerhouse will find its way under the S-Class’ hood. Chances are it will be a Maybach-only affair as the AMG S65 is being retired with the Final Edition.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class MSRP $ 92,245 MSRP $ 92,245 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Mercedes has promised to disclose preliminary details about the new S in the following months, with a full reveal slated to take place later in 2020. It’s unclear when and where the W223 will receive its world premiere, but the Paris Motor Show in October seems like a safe bet. Of course, with the S-Class being such an important car for the three-pointed star, it might be revealed at a standalone event. It certainly deserves one.

As a final note, rumors are saying the Benz S-Class will be sold only with a long wheelbase (plus the extra-long Maybach) and won’t spawn Coupe and Cabriolet variants as the two-door models will allegedly be replaced by the next-gen SL and AMG GT.