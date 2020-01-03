Hyundai and Kia are intensifying their electrification efforts by planning to have 13 hybrids, six plug-in hybrids, 23 EVs and two fuel cell vehicles on sale by the middle of the decade. A newly developed platform dedicated to electric cars will be inaugurated in 2024 when the first zero-emissions car to ride on the underpinnings will be launched to the market. A dedicated battery-powered electric car will arrive sooner, with the South Korean group planning to launch it sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, 2020 will be the year when the most important SUVs from the two brands will be electrified as Hyundai will introduce hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Santa Fe and the next-generation Tucson. As for Kia, they’re planning to take the wraps off the revamped Sorento with both types of hybrid powertrains.

Aside from electrifying their portfolios in the years to come, Hyundai and Kia will give special attention to autonomous driving technologies as a result of a joint venture established in the United States with Aptiv. The goal is to commercialize the technology as early as 2023, with plans to sell cars equipped with SAE Level 4 and Level 5 tech “in the near future.”

To make it all happen, Hyundai and Kia will be investing a whopping $87 billion by 2025. We’re hoping some of the money will be put to good use into the development of a mid-engined sports car Hyundai has been teasing us with for years. The latest example was the RM19 we recently had the opportunity to test as a Veloster-based prototype with a turbo 2.0-liter gasoline engine mounted behind the seats producing 390 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.