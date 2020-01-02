Ford’s most potent V8 engine resides under the hood of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. It creates 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque, nipping at the heels of the Dodge Challenger Redeye and its 797-hp (594-kW) power plant. Keeping things stock isn’t something many Mustang owners do, and one has headed to Palm Beach Dyno for a bit more power and baseline testing. The video shows how a few simple modifications can create more power.

The video starts with a baseline dyno pull with the car still stock. It makes 664 hp (494 kW) at the wheels, which is about a 13 percent power loss. Next, the shop installs its K2 air filter to see if it’d provide any gains. Here’s where the video dives deep into how to read dyno charts and numbers. While one of the pulls recorded a noticeable increase in torque, the other pulls showed negligible gains.

Bigger gains are found with the 93 octane tune. The first set of dyno runs with the tune return 703 hp (524 kW) and 577 lb-ft (782 Nm) of torque. That’s a noticeable increase over the stock car. However, if the rev limiter is moved from 7,500 to 8,000, the Shelby makes even more power. With the higher rev limiter, the GT500 produces 720 hp (536 kW) and 579 lb-ft (785 Nm) of torque.

The video is more than just a few dyno pulls and a graph at the end. There’s a thorough explanation of what the dyno graphs and numbers represent, and how to properly read them. It also shows how companies could juice dyno numbers for their advantage, too, especially in selling aftermarket parts and accessories. It’s an interesting video that offers more than a V8 soundtrack and a few colorful charts.