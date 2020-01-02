Remember the company that built an Audi S4 Avant for America by taking the powertrain out of a new S4 sedan and inserting it into an A4 Allroad? Well, it's now for auction on Bring A Trailer. As of this writing, the unique vehicle is going for $55,000.

Tyler Setterstrom from Pacific German in California spearheaded the vehicle's creation and even made sure the result was legal for registration for use on the road. The work required stripping down both cars and then exchanging the pieces. After the labor was done, the team performed some additional tweaks, including an Abt engine tune and high-flow catalytic converter, to push the output to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). Instead of the A4 Allroad's higher ride height, this car has a set of coilovers and other new suspension parts that drop the body closer to the road. Brembo six-piston front calipers are also among the upgrades.

Aesthetically, the S4 Avant looks like something from the factory, but there are neat details for folks who look closely. The grille, rear spoiler, window trim, and roof rails are in the style of an RS4. The rear wiper is gone, and there are tinted windows. It rides on center-lock 20-inch Rotiform wheels with Bridgestone S007 tires.

Inside, there is Magma Red leather with diamond-stitched details on the seats. The rest of the cabin is black, including suede material on the headliner and pillars. The gearshift and door handles come the European RS4.

The auction ends Wednesday, January 8. With 10 bids so far, expect the price to rise before the sale ends.