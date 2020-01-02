The Bertone Mantide was a Chevrolet-Corvette-ZR1-based supercar that debuted in 2009. While there were plans to build 10 of them at one point, the firm only completed one of them. Now, it has come up for auction.

Stile Bertone's Jason Castriota was primarily responsible for the Mantide's rakish look. The front end features hard creases and retains the ZR1's clear panel in the hood that shows off the supercharged engine. The styling really gets wild towards the rear where big flying buttresses attach the fenders to the B-pillar. At the tail, there's a prominent triangular element that creates a Kammback rear. As a final bit of flash, there are butterfly doors.

The mechanical aspects of the Mantide come straight from the ZR1. The car has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and six-speed manual. Carbon-ceramic brakes help when slowing down. Because all of the body panels are carbon fiber, the Bertone weighs around 220 pounds (100 kilograms) less than the Corvette donor car. The diet improves performance by letting the Mantide reach 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).

Upon its original introduction, the Mantide was red. However, the owner eventually switched the shade out for white with a pearlescent finish called Bianco Fuji. At the same time, he requested a reupholstered interior in black Alcantara, rather than red. A Pioneer stereo also replaced the stock Corvette unit.

Because of the Chevy underpinnings, the title shows this vehicle as a Corvette Mantide, according to the auction house. The sale price should be interesting to watch and see how the market values this unique machine. The original purchase was reportedly around $2 million.