The online auction platform eBay has released the results of its annual Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases internal research. Indeed, there have been some quite interesting purchases during the last 12 months but we’ll focus on the most expensive cars sold on eBay from January 1, 2019 to December 6, 2019.

The Top 5 list includes a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 sold for $209,900 as the "cheapest" car, just 10 grand short of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class that changed hands for $219,000. Above that, there’s a 2005 Ford Ford GT sold for $220,000, plus two more Lambos - a 2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus" ($245,995) and a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster which sold for $349,800, making it the most expensive car sold on eBay in 2019. And that’s globally.

2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster: $349,800

2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus": $245,995

2005 Ford Ford GT:$220,000

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: $219,000

2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

The Aventador Roadster ranked fourth in eBay’s most expensive purchases list for 2019, where lunch with Warren Buffett was sold on eBay for Charity for a whopping $4,567,888. The second most expensive item in 2019 was a Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card, which sold for over $400,000, followed by a Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card that was sold for more than $350,000.

20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888

Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $400,100

Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $350,100

2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000

In total, in the Top 20 most expensive eBay purchases in 2019, there are 11 vehicles and one motorhome. Check out the full list here.