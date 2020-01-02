We’ve all heard the rumors about Ford’s plans to cram in a V8 inside the F-150 Raptor’s engine bay, and it now looks like the smaller Ranger Raptor will be going down the same road. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the performance truck is available in several parts of the world with a four-cylinder diesel engine producing a healthy 210 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. A new report published by Wheels magazine states Ford’s Australian arm will swap out that 2.0-liter bi-turbodiesel for a much larger 5.0-liter V8.

Because making it work would require a lot of effort for a model that is unlikely to generate massive sales, Ford is allegedly farming out the project to an external engineering company. The V8-powered variant will start off in life as a regular diesel Ranger Raptor before heading to Australia where it’ll be blessed with the Mustang GT’s heart as well as other upgrades required following the engine transplant.

Output numbers are a mystery at the moment of writing, but it is believed the supercharged engine will produce just about the same power as it does in the Aussie-spec Mustang GT, so look for something along the lines of 455 hp and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm). That would more than double the diesel Ranger Raptor’s horsepower count and also boost torque by a significant 41 lb-ft (56 Nm).

Save Thousands On A New Ford Ranger MSRP $ 25,195 MSRP $ 25,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Expected to go on sale in Australia next year, the V8 Ranger Raptor will be sold through Ford dealers and is going to be backed by a full five-year warranty. If the report turns out to be legit, the beefier version of the pickup truck will join another performance vehicle developed for the Australian market with the help of an external engineering firm. We’re talking about the supercharged V8 Mustang R-Spec created with Herrod Performance, the largest distributor of Ford Performance Parts outside of North America.