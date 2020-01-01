It’s safe to say Genesis took its sweet time launching the brand’s very first SUV, but we are now happy to report the official reveal of the GV80 is scheduled for later this month. To ease the wait, Hyundai’s luxury brand has published a set of revealing images of its luxobarge that will have a design largely similar to what the namesake concept had nearly three years ago.

2021 Genesis GV80 2017 Genesis GV80 concept

The differences between the road-going model and the preceding showcar are the ones you’d expect, such as the switch to conventional door handles and traditional side mirrors. The two strips of LEDs serving as headlights are longer on the production-ready GV80, while the intricate pattern applied onto the B- and C-pillars has been replaced by a simple glossy black finish. The "Crest" grille implemented on the concept and more recently on the 2020 G90 sedan is also visible.

2021 Genesis GV80 2017 Genesis GV80 concept

It’s the same story on the inside where the dashboard design bears a strong resemblance to that of the 2017 GV80 concept, but it has obviously been toned down for production. The ultra-wide screen of the infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard, and is accompanied by a secondary screen for the HVAC settings.

Slim air vents that give the illusion they extend onto the entire width of the dash are visible, as is the generous use of wood trim on the lower center console and the door cards. Zoom in and you’ll notice a fully digital instrument cluster and what appears to be a two-spoke steering wheel. The concept’s bulky gear selector has been replaced by a smaller rotary dial joined by what seems to be another dial to control the infotainment.

2021 Genesis GV80 2017 Genesis GV80 concept

Although we can’t see the back of the cabin, Genesis mentions the GV80 will be offered with three rows of seats. The posh SUV will ride on a newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform (with AWD available) that won’t be shared with the mainstream Hyundai brand.

That’s all the info Genesis is willing to reveal for the time being, but we’ll have full details very soon as the GV80 will premiere later this month when sales are scheduled to kick off at home in South Korea. The global launch is programmed to take place later in 2020.