Check out the brand's first SUV inside and out ahead of a full reveal later this month.
It’s safe to say Genesis took its sweet time launching the brand’s very first SUV, but we are now happy to report the official reveal of the GV80 is scheduled for later this month. To ease the wait, Hyundai’s luxury brand has published a set of revealing images of its luxobarge that will have a design largely similar to what the namesake concept had nearly three years ago.
The differences between the road-going model and the preceding showcar are the ones you’d expect, such as the switch to conventional door handles and traditional side mirrors. The two strips of LEDs serving as headlights are longer on the production-ready GV80, while the intricate pattern applied onto the B- and C-pillars has been replaced by a simple glossy black finish. The "Crest" grille implemented on the concept and more recently on the 2020 G90 sedan is also visible.
It’s the same story on the inside where the dashboard design bears a strong resemblance to that of the 2017 GV80 concept, but it has obviously been toned down for production. The ultra-wide screen of the infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard, and is accompanied by a secondary screen for the HVAC settings.
Slim air vents that give the illusion they extend onto the entire width of the dash are visible, as is the generous use of wood trim on the lower center console and the door cards. Zoom in and you’ll notice a fully digital instrument cluster and what appears to be a two-spoke steering wheel. The concept’s bulky gear selector has been replaced by a smaller rotary dial joined by what seems to be another dial to control the infotainment.
Although we can’t see the back of the cabin, Genesis mentions the GV80 will be offered with three rows of seats. The posh SUV will ride on a newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform (with AWD available) that won’t be shared with the mainstream Hyundai brand.
That’s all the info Genesis is willing to reveal for the time being, but we’ll have full details very soon as the GV80 will premiere later this month when sales are scheduled to kick off at home in South Korea. The global launch is programmed to take place later in 2020.
- Based on a new rear-wheel-drive platform, GV80 will bring added versatility to the Genesis lineup
- Signature Athletic Elegance exterior design elements will be refined to fit the first Genesis SUV
- Technology-focused interior style will underscore the beauty of minimalism
SEOUL, South Korea, December 31, 2019 – Today, Genesis shared the first official images of the GV80, the first sport-utility vehicle for the brand. The much-anticipated, three-row (available) GV80 will become the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform unique to the Genesis brand; all-wheel drive will be optional. The “V” in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer.
“Over the last four years, Genesis established itself as a respected luxury brand with superior vehicle quality and a lineup of class-leading sedans with charismatic and discriminating style,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “With the launch of GV80, Genesis will elevate expectations for excellence within the luxury SUV market.”
The first images of GV80, which will be supplemented in coming weeks by engineering details, provide a complete picture of the first SUV created by Genesis Design. The interior and exterior styling of GV80, a development of the GV80 Concept introduced at the 2017 New York auto show, was a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.
“GV80 allows us to expand our definition of Athletic Elegance design language to a new typology, while retaining sublime proportionality and sophistication of form,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.
Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on GV80, from every vantage point. Surrounded by the high-tech Quad Lamps, the Crest Grille emphasizes gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The Parabolic Line runs smoothly along the side with precise execution, accentuated by power lines above each wheel emphasizing stance and presence.
Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design added “The Quad Lamp, our design signature, introduces an unmistakable visual impression completely unique to Genesis.”
The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior, as well the design of the wheels, is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.
The interior of GV80 focuses on the beauty of open space, characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural aesthetic. Minimalism is in the details, with a commanding driving position surrounded by high mounted control surfaces. The slim air vents stretch across the front to highlight the width of the cabin featuring minimal physical buttons with the new touch screen climate control. The center console is equipped with a jewel-like, rotating electronic gear selector, providing an exquisite balance of simplicity and glamor.
Set to launch globally in 2020, GV80 will commence sales in the home market of South Korea in January. More details will be provided closer to launch.