BMW expanded the X3 lineup earlier this year when the Bavarian automaker introduced the X3 plug-in hybrid. The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e goes on sale sometime early next year – possibly in the spring – with a starting price of $49,545, according to a new report from Cars Direct, which includes the destination charge. The publication cites order guides as the source of the pricing information as BMW isn’t set to release details about all of the model’s features until the first quarter of next year.

BMW pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a 12-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Power routes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The combined output for the hybrid crossover is 292 horsepower (217. kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The xDrive30e’s price puts it right between the xDrive30i, which makes 248 hp (184 kW), and the X3 M40i that produces 392 hp (292 kW).

Comparing the X3 PHEV to its competitors is a bit difficult. BMW hasn’t released official fuel economy figures for the model, only stating it will offer 20 miles of driving on pure electricity. That info is likely coming in the next few months, which is when we can compare it to the Volvo XC60 T8 and Mercedes GLC 350e.

One advantage the X3 PHEV has over its competitors is its smart packaging, which places the battery under the rear seat, moving the fuel tank to sit above the rear axle. This slightly restricting the crossover’s cargo space, which still measures 15.89 cubic feet (450 liters) of cargo with the rear seats up and 52.97 cu-ft (1,500 liters) with the seats folded down.

All that info, along with pricing for options and available packages should be available soon from BMW. BMW said production of the new model would start in December, less than a month after BMW unveiled the model earlier this year.