It's practically the end of the year, so let's end 2019 with an absolutely absurd drag race. Here is a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S going up against Suzuki Swift Sport, but there's a twist. To make things a little fairer, the Suzuki starts at high speed, but the Mercedes is at a complete stop when the run begins.

The Suzuki Swift Sport is a hot hatch that packs a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 170 pound-feet (230 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual drives the front wheel. The factory specs indicate the vehicle requires 8.1 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). While these figures aren't earth-shattering, the Swift Sport has a good reputation as an entry-level hot hatch, particularly for its base price in Germany of 21,400 euros ($24,020 at current rates).

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz AMG GT MSRP $ 99,995 MSRP $ 99,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S sedan is a completely different machine than the little Suzuki. Underneath its four-door coupe shape, there's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). A nine-speed automatic sends the output through both axles, and Mercedes quotes the acceleration to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds. Prices start at 167,016.50 euros in Germany and $161,200 in the United States.

The question that this race raises is how fast the Swift Sport needs to go so that the GT 63 S can't keep up. There's no doubt that the Mercedes has a higher performance threshold, but watch this clip to see whether it's enough to beat the Japanese hot hatch.