They both cost around $55,000.

Here's a secret of a vehicle tug-of-war: unless there's a significant difference in available traction, then the heavier vehicle generally wins. So without even watching The Fast Lane Truck's challenge between a new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Ford F-250, the victor should be obvious. 

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War

Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War
16 Photos
Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War

The Fast Lane Truck spins this factor as being the point of the video, though. There's no doubt that the F-250 is the more capable vehicle of the two. It can tow more and has a higher payload rating. However, the Ford isn't nearly as much fun as the Jeep and comes with far fewer amenities. 

Going back to the tug-of-war, the big F-250 absolutely dominates. It can pull the Gladiator even with the Jeep driver holding down the brakes.

This F-250 packs Ford's new 7.3-liter V8 that makes 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters). It runs through a 10-speed automatic. Conversely, the Gladiator has the familiar 3.6-liter V6 with 285 hp (213 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) with an eight-speed automatic.

Keeping in mind that both of these trucks cost around $55,000, the choice comes down to what a buyer needs. If the ability to function as a work vehicle has top priority, then the F-250 is the obvious choice. However, if you're willing to compromise on towing and payload, then the smaller Gladiator has features that the Ford can't match for the same price.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck via YouTube