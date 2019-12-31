Here's a secret of a vehicle tug-of-war: unless there's a significant difference in available traction, then the heavier vehicle generally wins. So without even watching The Fast Lane Truck's challenge between a new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Ford F-250, the victor should be obvious.

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War

16 Photos

The Fast Lane Truck spins this factor as being the point of the video, though. There's no doubt that the F-250 is the more capable vehicle of the two. It can tow more and has a higher payload rating. However, the Ford isn't nearly as much fun as the Jeep and comes with far fewer amenities.

Going back to the tug-of-war, the big F-250 absolutely dominates. It can pull the Gladiator even with the Jeep driver holding down the brakes.

This F-250 packs Ford's new 7.3-liter V8 that makes 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters). It runs through a 10-speed automatic. Conversely, the Gladiator has the familiar 3.6-liter V6 with 285 hp (213 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) with an eight-speed automatic.

Keeping in mind that both of these trucks cost around $55,000, the choice comes down to what a buyer needs. If the ability to function as a work vehicle has top priority, then the F-250 is the obvious choice. However, if you're willing to compromise on towing and payload, then the smaller Gladiator has features that the Ford can't match for the same price.