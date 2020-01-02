Jeep is bringing a trio of plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cheekily dubbed 4xe (we're pretty sure that’s four-by-E and not four-X-E), the tech will find its way to the Jeep Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler. The former two vehicles are likely the same ones that Jeep displayed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (albeit dressed up for duty in the North American market).

Like their European counterparts, we anticipate the Renegade and Compass 4xe models to pair a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor – the former of which powers the front axle; the latter, the rear. The combo should be good for more than 200 horsepower. Both will surely offer more than a few miles of all-electric driving range. Mini squeezes 18 miles of EPA-rated EV range out of its Countryman Cooper SE plug-in hybrid, and we expect the Jeeps to at least match that sum.

We know less about the Wrangler 4xe. However, given the standard Wrangler's rear-drive-based powertrain setup, we’d wager the SUV’s plug-in hybrid variant will continue to send mechanical power to all four of its wheels by way of an internal combustion engine. An electric motor will likely supplement that power, as well. Possibly located between the engine and transmission, the Wrangler 4xe’s electric motor will surely offer enough low-end grunt to benefit the model’s off-road prowess while also allowing bouts of all-electric driving.

We ought to know more in the coming days after the Wrangler, as well as its Renegade and Compass siblings, shows face at CES.