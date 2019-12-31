With production for the VW Beetle finally over – the last model rolled off the assembly line in July – Volkswagen is paying tribute to the iconic model with an emotional animated short. The short will air tonight during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Titled The Last Mile, the short follows a young boy and his major life milestones. It starts with the young boy’s father bringing the Beetle home for the first time. Soon, the boy’s learning to drive and going on dates, and he eventually owns the Beetle. Then the boy, now a young man, falls in love, starts a family, and watches his daughter – and family grow – until he's an elderly gentleman and the Beetle flies away into the sky. The short uses a rendition of the Beatles’ “Let it Be” performed by the Pro Musica Youth Chorus.

It’s a touching farewell to an iconic and important automobile, which helped provided wheels to millions of people around the world. The iconic Beetle made famous by Herbie the Love Bug ended production in 2003, even though the automaker introduced a modern New Beetle five years earlier. In 2011, VW further updated the Beetle’s design, keeping the rounded roof, but making it a bit more coupe-like than ever before. That’s the model that ended production earlier this year.

The short ends with a nod toward VW’s electrified future of ID models while flipping the iconic “Think Small” Beetle campaign with “Drive Bigger.” It’s never fun to say goodbye to an icon, but when Beetle production ended in earlier this year, Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, said, “While its time has come, the role it has played in the evolution of our brand will be forever cherished.” VW isn’t the only one cherishing The People's Car.