A user on the Mach-E Forum was able to snap some shots of Ford's upcoming EV while it was on U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the photos don't capture the vehicle from the front.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Spy Shots

3 Photos

This Mach-E doesn't appear to wear any camouflage. However, the white hatchback doesn't appear to be a production-spec piece. Photos from the EV's debut show this panel with a more complicated shape, including subtle creases underneath the taillights.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The rest of this Mach-E looks just like the version from the debut. The black, five-spoke wheels give the car an aggressive appearance over the matching color for the body.

The Mach-E doesn't arrive in showrooms until late 2020, but Ford is already taking pre-orders for them. So far, the Carbonized Gray color is the most popular by being the choice for 38 percent of customers, but Grabber Blue Metallic is a close second with 35 percent of the orders. In addition, 55 percent of folks want the EV with an all-wheel-drive powertrain, and 80 percent of them ask for the extended-range battery.

Ford is introducing the Mach-E with a variety of powertrain choices. The range-topping GT Performance makes 459 horsepower (342 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters), but there are also less powerful versions with 332 hp (248 kW), 282 hp (210 kW), and 255 hp (190 kW). The battery choices measure 75.7 kilowatt hours and 98.8 kWh. With the most efficient setup, the EV is capable of an estimated 300-mile (483-kilometer) range.