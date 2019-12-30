If you're in the market for a unique vehicle, then check out this 1998 Ford Expedition. Called the SeaScape, it was a custom creation for the 1998 SEMA Show and boasts odd features like a canvas roof and fold-down rear glass. Best of all, owning this oddity is affordable because the owner is asking just $6,500.

Gallery: 1998 Ford Expedition SeaScape For Sale

21 Photos

According to the seller's listing: "This truck was built in 1999 by Advanced Automotive Technologies out of Detroit specifically for the SEMA show. It won best Ford Concept Truck at SEMA."

The ad reports the Expedition is in good mechanical condition, including new tires and fresh fluids. However, the air conditioning and heater need servicing. This hasn't stopped the owner from taking long road trips with the custom SUV, like displaying it at the Radwood Detroit event.

Save Thousands On A New Ford 8153 MSRP $ 53,525 MSRP $ 53,525 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

While the unique Expedition is in running condition, the new owner still needs to give it some attention. The cover over the rear deck and wood on the running boards both suffer from fading. The interior upholstery needs a deep cleaning, too. The seller admits this in the listing. "Cosmetically it needs some love - it's a 20-year old custom build, and it would be great to see it restored to its former glory."

With the rear window out of the way and canvas roof open, this weird machine would probably be perfect to take a bunch of people on a summer drive. Also, you're sure to get lots of looks because no one would be familiar with this weird-looking Expedition.