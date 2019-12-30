The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata’s price is set to rise by as much as $1,090, according to a report by CarsDirect. The automotive publication claims it’s seen an early draft of the model’s 2020 order guide, which notes a minimum price increase of $700 compared to its 2019 counterpart. That sum marks the additional cost for the entry-level Miata RF model, which now sports a base price of $33,045. The base, soft-top Miata sees its price jump by $850 to $26,580.

The biggest price jump comes to stick-shift Miata Grand Touring models; the soft-top Grand Touring stickers for $890 more than last year, while the Grand Touring RF costs $1,090 more.

The Miata’s additional costs come in conjunction with additional features, though, per CarsDirect. Notably, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and low-speed automatic emergency braking are now standard across the board. Club and Grand Touring trims, meanwhile, add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Additionally, Grand Touring models equipped with the six-speed manual transmission now come standard with a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, and a shock tower brace. These features were previously relegated to the $550 GT-S package.

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata may wear a higher price tag relative to its 2019 counterpart, but it at least comes with additional kit that arguably justifies the model's extra cost. Well, that’s how it appears. Hopefully, Mazda will confirm CarsDirect’s reporting in the coming days.