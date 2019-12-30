The new BMW 4 Series should finally debut in 2020 after lots of spy shots showing its development. These new photos catch an example of the convertible with the production-spec lights but still with lots of camouflage over the body.

This 4 Series Convertible rides on a car hauler with other camouflaged vehicles. The shots reveal that BMW continues to put a concealment panel on the front that hides the production-spec grille. Other spy shots indicate that there are massive kidneys underneath the covering, which could prove to be a very polarizing styling cue.

At the back, BMW's designers keep things simple compared to the front. There are skinny taillights and a pair of relatively small, circular tailpipes.

Unlike the current 4 Series, the new model switches to a fabric roof instead of a retracting hardtop. The change should contribute to a lower weight than the existing version. Expect the rear cargo space to increase because the soft top needs less space to stow.

The 4 Series will be available with a wide array of engines. Turbocharged four- and six-cylinder powerplants will still be major parts of the range. Look for hybrid and plug-in variants to be available, too. Eventually, the M4 will join the lineup with an updated twin-turbo inline-six engine.

The new 4 Series will likely debut in the first half of 2020. The M4 GT3 race car will arrive in the second half of 2020, so the road-going version will likely premiere around the same time.