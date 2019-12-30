Following similar releases by Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Subaru, Mitsubishi has just announced the models it will display at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 which will take place at the Makuhari Messe convention center between January 10 and 12. The Japanese manufacturer will have no less than seven custom vehicles at its stand, all based on production models, including the Outlander PHEV and Delica D:5.

For those unfamiliar with the latter, it’s a crossover-minivan mashup that is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine sending power to all four wheels. For next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the model is getting two concept versions. The first one is a rugged, all-black prototype that was used as a support car during the 2019 Rugby World Cup for the New Zealand team. The other one is a retro makeover by Japanese television producer and critic Terry Ito.

The other star of Mitsubishi’s stand in Tokyo will be the Outlander PHEV NERV, which is basically a production Outlander PHEV tweaked to work as a disaster relief vehicle. Some of the features installed include a special exterior wrap, Toyo Open Country R/T all-terrain tires, and KYMETA u7 planar satellite antenna, which provides a satellite Internet connection.

The manufacturer will also have the Mitsubishi eK Cross Wild Beast Concept on display, which is a rugged take on the Kei car with a stylish roof rack and custom body wrap. The Eclipse Cross Weekend Explore Specification follows a similar recipe but relies on an off-road Air Force Suspension Japan suspension kit with wirelessly controlled height level.

It's probably safe to assume that some of the components used on the custom vehicles will soon be available as official equipment for production cars.