Have you dreamt of leaving it all behind? Do you want to ditch your house, most of your stuff, and driving around the country? Well, the good news is, it’s totally possible and for an affordable budget. The couple from The Sweet Savory Life proves all you need is a van and a trip to Ikea.

If you’re interested in what it’s like to live the van life, then the couple from The Sweet Savory Life has you covered. They permanently moved into their Ram Promaster 1500 cargo van in April of 2019 and haven't looked back. Their fairly simple front-wheel-drive low-roof 1500 typically sells on the used market from anywhere between $9,000 to $35,000. This means there’s a Ram Promaster to fit any budget.

Gallery: Ram Promaster Gets $1,000 Ikea Conversion To Become A Cozy Camper

12 Photos

Once they secured a Van, Grace Aquino of The Sweet Savory Life set an interior trimmings budget of $1,000 which lead them to the wonderful world of Ikea. The hallowed halls of Ikea’s assemble it yourself furniture is the perfect destination to design a new interior space. Ikea furniture is very easy to build, replace, and upgrade making it perfect for this build. In my experience, Ikea furniture is also remarkable light making it perfect for a van build.

To figure out their floor plan, Grace decided they need to live in their bare van on cots and figure out what they needed. First, the need for insulation was required to help keep the van’s interior bearable during winter nights. Once the van was insulated the couple set to work sourcing necessities like a work desk, sink, and kitchen area.

Rather than pay for professionals to build their van at a huge cost, the couple from The Sweet Savory Life used their resourcefulness to build their very own perfect van. This Ikea based interior proves that the perfect van doesn’t need expensive custom furniture to become a home.





