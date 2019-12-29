Remember the hypercar garage that's filled to the brim with one-off units? We reported about it in 2018 but we're still in awe whenever we come across the video, especially after seeing the unique hypercars included in the collection.

Manny Khoshbin, president and CEO of The Khoshbin Company, a real estate firm in California, owns that amazing stable. Koenigsegg, Bugatti, McLaren, and Pagani – these are just a few among the brands you'll find in his garage. His Pagani Huayra is particularly special because of its Hermes details, and Khoshbin mentioned before that he's currently working on a project with Bugatti for a Hermes-fied Chiron.

Gallery: Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

10 Photos

Well, the long wait is over. The Chiron Hermes Edition is finally on Khoshbin's hands, and he happily shared the indulgence in a Youtube video.

According to Khoshbin, the Chiron Hermes Edition is a four-year project. He happily shared his journey through the video, complete with time stamps and those times that he was just trying out different Chirons before he gets his own. Imagine the excitement that Khoshbin felt through those four years.

Painted in white with Hermes horse prints on the door cards and under the rear wing, this one-off Chiron is truly one of a kind, not to mention exudes elegance and luxury. Even the interior of the car is white, and we can't help but admire how Khoshbin has put together this car. It's just extremely classy.

If you're with us on this one, Khoshbin said that he'll show this car to the public on January 4, 2020. Details weren't given in the video, but you can follow Khoshbin's Instagram for updates.